OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person of interest has been arrested in the Jan. 4 fatal shooting of three men in West Oakland, police said.

However, police said they aren’t releasing the man’s name at this time because the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and they are forwarding the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for review and charging.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Center Street, about three blocks from the West Oakland BART station, shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Police said two of the victims were in a parked car and a third was standing outside the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

The victims were identified as Gino Houchins, 21, of Vallejo, Marcus Fuller Jr., 29, and Dante Johnson, 31, both of Oakland.

The East Bay Times reports the suspect was taken into custody Friday morning following a high-speed chase.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.