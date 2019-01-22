CONCORD (KPIX) — The vacant lot near the Concord Police Station looks like a mud hole at the moment.

Now the city of Concord is listening to a developer who is proposing an 18,000 seat professional soccer stadium and it’s right in the heart of downtown Concord, not far from the BART station.

Walnut Creek based developer Hall Equities Group believes the soccer stadium will fit right in. There’s mass transit BART, a big parking structure and large capacity roads around the proposed site. The city, says they are interested.

“We’re going to look at studying the concept, studying the soccer stadium and studying what that would mean to Concord,” said John Montagh, Concord’s Economic Development Manager.

Natalie Pitts opposes the plan.

“I’m against it because of traffic issues. This land should be used for affordable housing. I know a lot of people who are against it,” said Pitts.

The city says it’s not a done deal, nothing’s been approved yet. But at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, they will be listening.

“So, right now, tonight, they will be looking at the feasibility, do they want to look at the feasibility of bringing this kind of project downtown?” explains Montagh.

Angie Saa lives nearby and likes the idea of a professional soccer team coming to Concord.

“I hope it brings a lot of money so they can better the playground for the children and I hope they bring some sexy players,” said Saa.

Even if everything goes to plan, the city says nothing will start for at least a year and a half, possibly two years.