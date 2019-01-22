  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:alleged sexual misconduct, Arrest, Crime, Pioneer High School, San Jose, Teacher

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A male teacher at Pioneer High School was arrested Tuesday for alleged inappropriate conduct with a student, the San Jose Unified School District confirmed.

Pioneer High School in San Jose (SJUSD)

He was arrested during school hours at 1290 Blossom Hill Road, according to spokeswoman Lili Smith, and he will not be rehired at the school or any other district position.

Smith said police will be in charge of releasing further details.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s