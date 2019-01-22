SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A male teacher at Pioneer High School was arrested Tuesday for alleged inappropriate conduct with a student, the San Jose Unified School District confirmed.

He was arrested during school hours at 1290 Blossom Hill Road, according to spokeswoman Lili Smith, and he will not be rehired at the school or any other district position.

Smith said police will be in charge of releasing further details.

