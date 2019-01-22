SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An armed robbery suspect whose image was captured on surveillance video, pointing his gun at a Santa Rosa store clerk has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police announced Tuesday that Jerold Le Mon Scott Jr. was being held in Sacramento County jail on attempted robbery, robbery, assault with a firearm and burglary charges.

Investigators said that on Dec. 18th, Le Mon Scott and two other suspects entered an AT&T Store located on Mendocino Ave. They brandished a firearm and demanded items from the staff.

But an employee noticed that a bullet got jammed in the ejection port of the firearm, so it would not fire. He refused to comply with the suspects demands for money and other items. When the employee refused to comply with the suspects they fled the store empty handed.

Approximately two hours later, the same suspects entered an AT&T Store on McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma. The suspects again brandished a firearm. The suspects then placed customers and staff on their knees and forced them to give up their phones and personal items.

The suspects fled in a red sedan that was located a short distance away unoccupied. A search was conducted but the suspects were not located.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Investigation Team have been working numerous leads and have served several search warrants. On Wednesday, Le Mon Scott was taken into custody in Sacramento.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program.” The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two additional suspects involved in this incident.