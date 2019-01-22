By Hoodline

In this edition, a local bakery moves closer to opening its third location, a new ramen joint is headed to Cow Hollow, and a Hawaiian-themed cafe shutters both its San Francisco locations after only a few months in business.

Openings

Noe Valley

Vive La Tarte (4026 24th St.)

Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from that artisan bakery Vive La Tarte is still working on opening its third SF outpost in Noe Valley, in the space once occupied by Bliss Bar.

The popular bakery — known for its croissants, artisan pizzas, and the “tacro,” a cross between a croissant and a taco — is based at 1160 Howard St. in SoMa, where it’s been since 2015. It also has a kiosk at the Ferry Building, which debuted in December 2017.

The bakery first announced its Noe Valley expansion back in October, when it also told the Chronicle that it would be expanding to Southern California, with a location in L.A.’s trendy Silver Lake neighborhood.

Public records indicate permits were approved for the Noe Valley space last June. Plans call for the installation of a new commercial kitchen, space for food storage and a walk-in cooler and freezer. But Al M. said that it doesn’t appear that work has commenced on the new Noe Valley space.

A Type 41 ABC license to serve beer and wine at the new location is also still pending review.

We’ve reached out to representatives for the bakery to learn more about when it currently plans to open, and we’ll update if we hear back.

Marina/Cow Hollow

Hoshi Ramen & Rice (2274 Lombard St.)

Tipster Elena K. reports from the Marina that a new Japanese restaurant, Hoshi Ramen & Rice, is taking over the former Home Plate space on Lombard Street. (Home Plate remains in business, having moved just down the block to 2150 Lombard.)

There’s not much information on Hoshi as of yet. A search of public records hasn’t revealed any additional details about the owners, or what to expect when it debuts. As always, we’ll keep an eye on the space and report back when we learn more.

Closure

North Beach/West Portal

Captain Kona Cafe (500 Columbus Ave./393 W Portal Ave.)

Finally, tipster Jordan B. wrote in to let us know that Hawaiian-themed Captain Kona Cafe has closed both of its San Francisco outposts, after just a few months in business.

Jordan shared a sign posted in the window of the cafe’s North Beach location — which only debuted in November — that says it’s permanently closed, with no reason given.

The North Beach space was formerly home to Caffe Delucchi, which closed in September after 18 years, citing the high cost of doing business in the city.

Meanwhile, Yelpers have confirmed that Captain Kona’s West Portal outpost, which debuted in October, has also shuttered. The location had been rebranded from its former identity as Paradise Pizza and Pasta, with a few menu changes. According to California liquor license records, both Paradise and Captain Kona were owned by the same person, Kenneth Martin Sale, Jr.

Captain Kona’s website still lists both locations as active, along with a third planned for San Rafael.

We’ve reached out to Captain Kona’s staff to learn more about the future of the North Beach and West Portal spaces, but have not heard back as of press time.