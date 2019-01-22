SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Spanish teacher at Pioneer High School was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, the San Jose Unified School District and police reported.

Ricardo Chavarria, 37, was arrested during school hours at the school at 1290 Blossom Hill Road, according to spokeswoman Lili Smith, and he will not be rehired at the school or any other district position.

Police said a staff member at the school called them to report Chavarria on Tuesday. According to police, Chavarria had sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in his classroom between November and December.

He was booked into Santa Clara County jail Tuesday and may be charged with four felony counts of sexual penetration with a person under the age of 18 and three felony counts of oral copulation.

Anyone with information about this incident with Chavarria or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Frank Montoya at (408) 537-1382, or the anonymous tip line at (408) 947-7867.

