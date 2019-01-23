FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont Police Department announced on Wednesday that it will begin a pilot program to test out a Tesla Model S that is customized for patrol operations.

The implementation of the electric vehicle seeks to aid the City of Fremont’s goal to reduce greenhouse gases by 25 percent (from its 2005 baseline) by 2020.

The team for the pilot program purchased a used 2014 Model S to replace a 2007 Dodge Charger, which was going to be taken out of service due to age.

The vehicle has standard police equipment (light bar, push bumper, ballistic barriers) installed.

In 2017, the city–which is home to a Tesla manufacturer–formed a diverse team comprised of many departments to research the feasibility of the police department deploying a zero-emission vehicle.

“The electric patrol vehicle pilot program is an extension of the City’s clean technology and smart city initiatives to help make Fremont a more sustainable community,” said Fremont Police Captain Sean Washington in a press release.

According to the city, the police department’s vehicle fleet is responsible for 980 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The electric vehicle pilot program aims to eliminate 10 percent of municipal greenhouse gas emissions.

The city estimated that the cost of gas (over a five year period) for a Ford Explorer patrol car was about $32,000 with an additional $15,000 for maintenance over those five years. The Tesla will eliminate the gas cost and may potentially last longer than five years due to less mechanical issues.

The pilot program team will monitor the performance, durability, range, costs and other unknown variables over the testing period.

For more information about the Tesla pilot project, visit www.fremontpolice.org/ElectricVehicle.