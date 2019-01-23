  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Bay 101 Casino, Freeway Shooting, Highway 101, Highway Shooting, San Jose
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man traveling on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose was shot and injured, managing to pull off the freeway and seek aid.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Brokaw Rd.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot of the Bay 101 casino just south of the Brokaw Rd. exit off 101.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening. It was unclear whether he was the driver of the vehicle or a passenger.

No suspect information was available. The CHP urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact investigators at 707-917-4491.

Comments
  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    January 23, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Just another day in “sanctuary state” where criminals roam free.

    Reply

