SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / AP) — San Francisco-based Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it expects capital spending of $6.6 billion this year and about $6.9 billion in 2020.

PG&E made the disclosure in a filing with regulators on Wednesday. That comes after the company said last week that it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because it can’t afford to pay at least $30 billion in expected damages due to deadly 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires.

• ALSO READ: Brockovich Joins Wildfire Survivors To Demand California Halt PG&E Bankruptcy

On Tuesday, the utility said it has lined up $5.5 billion in credit and loans to continue operating as it prepares for the bankruptcy. PG&E secured debtor-in-possession financing in the form of credit and loans from several banks.

The state’s largest utility, PG&E provides electricity and natural gas to about 16 million customers.

