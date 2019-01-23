SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The number of homes affordable to median income people in San Jose dropped drastically in 2018, according to a new analysis this week.

In a study released by Redfin, the real estate website calculated the share of homes that were affordable to those earning the median income in 49 metro areas across the country.

Redfin found that in 2018, only 14 percent of homes for sale in the San Jose market were “affordable” to residents making the area’s median household income of $117,000, the lowest in the country. By comparison, 26 percent of homes were affordable to median income earners in 2017.

The 54 percent drop in affordable homes in San Jose comes as the total number of homes for sale in the market dropped by 15.6 percent.

In the San Francisco market, 26 percent of homes in the market were affordable to median income earners last year, down from 31 percent in 2017. The total number of homes for sale in San Francisco actually inched up slightly in 2018.

Nationwide, researchers found while inventory is increasing, there were fewer homes affordable to the middle class in much of the country. In San Diego, there were 16 percent fewer affordable homes for sale last year, despite an increase of sales by 10 percent.

The real estate website pointed to gains in home prices, along with interest rate increases as reasons why there are fewer affordable homes available.

“Homeownership is increasingly out of reach for the typical American,” Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said in a statement. “Over the last few years builders have focused on luxury homes, and there hasn’t been enough construction of affordable starter homes.”

St. Louis, Missouri had the highest percentage of affordable homes for median income earners in the country, at 84 percent.

The analysis assumes a 20 percent down payment and a monthly mortgage payment of no more than 30 percent of gross income.

A report by Zillow last year found it would take the median income household in San Jose a staggering 22 years to save up for a 20 down payment, if they saved 10 percent of their income every month.

