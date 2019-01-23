SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in a brutal assault in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood that left the victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to San Francisco police, 26 year-old Daly City resident Devonte Talley-McGee has been booked at San Francisco County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious injury and an outstanding warrant.

Talley-McGee allegedly assaulted the victim on Nov. 26th at approximately 7:19 p.m. near the intersection of Market Street and Jones Street.

Investigators said officers were patrolling the 1000 block of Market St. when they spotted an unconscious male lying on his back in the intersection. The officers rendered aid and summoned an ambulance to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A San Francisco Police Department’s Night Investigations Unit investigation led to the identity of the suspect.

On Wednesday January 2, Devonte Talley-McGee was taken into custody.

Although an arrest has been made, investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at 415-575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.