SAn FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Cal Fire announced Thursday that an investigation has determined the deadly Tubbs Fire that ravaged Santa Rosa in October of 2017 was started by a private electrical system.

The announcement stated that the Tubbs Fire, which started on the evening of October 8th, 2017, “was caused by a private electrical system adjacent to a residential structure.” The press release stated that Cal Fire investigators did not identify any violations of state law or public resources code related to the cause of this fire.

The Tubbs Fire burned a total of 36,807 acres, destroying 5,636 structures and resulting in 22 fatalities and one firefighter injury. It was one of the most destructive blazes in what Cal Fire referred to in the announcement as the October 2017 Fire Siege.

Coffey Park, a square mile of middle-class homes and friendly neighbors on the northern edge of Santa Rosa, was among the hardest hit areas by the raging wildfire.

Fueled by fierce winds, the flames chewed up hillsides, jumped over a six-lane highway and sent thousands fleeing for their lives. Many had nothing but the clothes they wore, leaving behind all their possessions and a lifetime of mementos.

According to survivors, the fire hit Coffey Park when flaming embers blew across U.S. Highway 101 and ignited the businesses and homes around Hopper Avenue. From there, it jumped from house to house.

When Andrew Ziegler, 46, saw flames outside windows, he scrambled to gather his 8-month-old dog while praying the power would stay on long enough for him to raise the garage door.

“I had a puppy that wouldn’t listen and I’m in a wheelchair,” Ziegler said. “I figured the best thing to do was not be a burden on someone else, get the hell out of here.”

Several blocks away, Wayne Sims was becoming an amateur firefighter in a harrowing fight that saved his home.

Awakened by smoke, the 62-year-old stepped outside to investigate. His neighbor across the street jumped in his car and came back to report that the fire had jumped the freeway. Sims sent his wife and cat away and did his best to spray down the home with a garden hose.

Down the street, he spotted a Cal Fire crew spraying water on a blazing home.

“I said: ‘You guys gotta come over here. That one’s gone. You can save my house. Come and save my house,’ ” Sims said. “I was begging them. And they did. They came down here.”

Sims convinced the firefighters to give him their hose, so he sprayed down his own home and his neighbor’s — using the water pressure to knock down his flaming back fence so he’d have a way to escape — while the pros moved down the street. They saved much of the cul de sac.

But by the time the sun came up Monday morning, most of Coffey Park was gone, replaced by a hellscape that looked more like a war zone than a suburban neighborhood.

Houses were reduced to smoking piles of ash, leaving a thick cloud of smoke that burned the eyes and lungs. Orange flames spewed from broken gas lines. Vehicles were melted, their make and model indiscernible. A few were overturned, apparently when their gas tanks exploded and launched them into the air.

Approximately 11,000 firefighters from 17 states and Australia helped battle the wildfire outbreak — the worst in California history.

The announcement comes as Northern California utility PG&E plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the face of at least $30 billion in expected damages due to deadly 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires.

“PG&E expects that the Chapter 11 process will, among other things, support the orderly, fair and expeditious resolution of its potential liabilities resulting from the 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires, and will assure the company has access to the capital and resources it needs to continue to provide safe service to customers,” the company said in a statement when it announced the plans on January 14.

Investigators are still looking closely at whether PG&E’s equipment ignited the Camp Fire, the deadliest fire in California history.

Cal Fire investigators are dispatched with the initial attack resources to the wildfires in the organization’s jurisdiction and immediately begin working to determine their origin and cause.