  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    View All Programs
by John Palminteri
Filed Under:Advertising, Budweiser, Central Coast, Goleta, John Palminteri, KEYT-TV, Pets and Animals, Super Bowl Ads, Super Bowl LIII

GOLETA (CBS/KEYT-TV) — An upcoming Super Bowl commercial has quite the flap involving a dog from California’s central coast.

The spot features the vintage sound of Bob Dylan singing and, atop a Budweiser beer wagon, is a Dalmatian from Goleta. The dog’s official name is CG Fyrehouse N Xanadu’s Phoebe. Her breeder got a call for a commercial shoot a few months back.

They wanted an adult Dalmatian and also checked out a granddaughter from one of the 17 litters Eleanor Winters has overseen.

“Worked out they wanted Fancy and Phoebe and one of them would be a second. Turned out my Phoebe got it and Fancy didn’t,” said Winters.

She knew it was a Budweiser commercial but wasn’t sure how prominently featured it would be. Soon, she said, “I finally got the picture that it was *the* Budweiser commercial for the Super Bowl.

One look at Phoebe’s ears and jowls pushed around by the wind and you are caught up in the message which spotlights the company’s green-energy brewing process more than it does the beverage itself.

“They had a wind machine to get that effect,” said Winters.

CONTINUE READING AT KEYT.COM

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s