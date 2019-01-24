DANVILLE (CBS SF) — San Ramon Valley High School in Danville was locked down for 40 minutes Thursday afternoon while police investigated a report of a student with a weapon on the campus, officials said.

The report came in about 12:50 p.m. and the school at 501 Danville Blvd. was locked down while police searched for the student, according to Danville town spokesman Geoff Gillette.

The student was located and interviewed, and officials determined they didn’t have a weapon and that there was no threat to the campus.

The lockdown was lifted at about 1:30 p.m.

Police Chief Allan Shields said that while the report proved unfounded, he was grateful that students came forward and reported concerns.



