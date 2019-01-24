SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a woman early Thursday morning.

The collision occurred around 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of North 10th and Santa Clara streets, according to San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

A white van was traveling southbound on North 10th Street and struck the victim – who was crossing Santa Clara Street in a crosswalk – and left the scene, Garcia said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia said the collision resulted in the city’s fourth fatality collision this year, and the third involving a pedestrian.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Brian McMahon at (408) 277-4654 or 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-STOP.

