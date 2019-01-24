By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A force on the San Francisco underground for over a decade, veteran proto-punk quartet Hot Lunch was founded by singer Eric Shea after the split of his potent retro-rock outfit Parchman Farm in 2006. Shea pulled in several talented locals for the group, including former Mensclub guitar hero Aaron Nudelman and the pulverizing rhythm section of drummer Rob Alper — ex-The Sermon as well as guitarist with Sacto garage-punks SLA — and bassist Charlie Karr (best known for his work with the Alternative Tentacles band Harold Ray Live in Concert). Hot Lunch soon became a fixture in S.F. clubs with their fiery live performances.

The gestation of the band’s first album would take considerably longer. Funding their own recording sessions in 2012, Shea and company captured the fuzzed-out fury of its stage show on analog tape at Louder Studios with lauded producer Tim Green (Comets on Fire, Melvins, Sebadoh, Earthless) just prior to Green relocating the facility from San Francisco to his new home in Grass Valley. Unlike the many acts who do little more than mimic the sonic template of influential early ’70s bands, Hot Lunch interweaves elements of skate punk, psychedelia and prog rock into their unique sound.

The eponymous album’s 2013 release on the small German label Who Can You Trust? in Europe and Tee Pee Records stateside led to sponsored recordings and concert appearances for Scion A/V and Converse, considerably raising the band’s profile. And for good reason: Echoes of the MC5 and other more obscure ’70s riff rockers like Sir Lord Baltimore and Dust can be heard in the headlong drive of “Handy Denny,” “She Wants More,” and the wah-wah fueled “Killer Smile,” but the more straightforward salvos are balanced by a number of equally potent curve balls.

The band boldly recasts a tune by prog-rock power trio Emerson, Lake & Palmer, transforming “Knife Edge” from a virtuoso keyboard workout to a doom-laden dose of guitar mayhem. The album’s second side ventures even further afield, unspooling an Arthurian legend on the nearly eight-minute “Lady of the Lake.” Replete with lyrics about wild mushrooms and crystal harps, the multipart song even has a British-accented spoken-word soliloquy that brings to mind “The Necromancer” from Rush’s heady third album Caress of Steel.

Since then, the quartet has issued a number of singles and EPs, most recently the five track Scion A/V collection Slappy Sunday that was released for free download in 2015 and a new 45 featuring the tracks “Haul of Meat” and “Pot of Gold” for European label Who Can You Trust? Records last year. The band recently announced the forthcoming release of its appropriately titled sophomore album Seconds on Tee Pee Records this coming March. Fans will get a preview of those long awaited songs at this show at the Make-Out Room with a pair of like-minded heavy rock acts.

San Francisco hard-rock outfit Older Sun has been making riff-driven monolithic tunes indebted to the classic ’60s and ’70s sounds of Cream, Free and Montrose since 2012, releasing their debut album last year on Anchorite Recordings after issuing a pair of singles for Valley King Records. That album marked the end of a chapter for the band, presenting its last songs recorded with departing lead singer Chris Wagner. The group has since expanded to a quintet and is now fronted by new singer Kelsey Guntharp.

Hailing from the small Gold Rush country town of Auburn, opening band Shotgun Sawyer is an old-school power trio anchored by singer Dylan Jarman and his howling slide guitar. While drawing on similar blues-rock influences (Zeppelin’s first album in particular,) the band puts a contemporary spin on their songs that touches on everything from Soundgarden to Queens of the Stone Age to Jack White’s various projects. Rounded out by the muscular rhythm section of bassist Brett “The Butcher” Sanders and drummer David Lee, the rising young band were signed to Bay Area imprint Ripple Music last fall with tentative plans to release their second effort Bury The Hatchet through the label this spring.

Hot Lunch with Older Sun and Shotgun Sawyer

Saturday, January 26, 5 p.m. $8

The Make-Out Room