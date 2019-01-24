SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 10-year-old boy went missing Thursday morning near Downtown San Jose, police reported.

Elias Ramirez went east from the 1000 block of East Julian Street at 11:17 a.m., and may have been seen walking in the 1600 block of Shortridge Avenue toward South 34th Street, according to police.

He is 4 feet 6 inches tall and 85 pounds with brown hair in a comb-over style. He goes by the nickname “Turtle” and is considered at-risk because he is very young, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call 911 or Detective Michelle Zanotto at (408) 277-4786.