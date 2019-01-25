Filed Under:Alum Rock, Fire, House fire, San Jose, San Jose Fire Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire burning two homes in San Jose Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the 10000 block of Claudia Drive in the city’s Alum Rock neighborhood.

Craig Rose, a photographer for several South Bay fire agencies, tweeted that firefighters were “in rescue mode” and were evacuating residents.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted about 30 minutes later that one person had been rescued.

Authorities asked residents in the area to avoid the 10000 block of Claudia Drive.

By around 3:30 p.m., fire crews appeared to have a handle on the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s