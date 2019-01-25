SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire burning two homes in San Jose Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the 10000 block of Claudia Drive in the city’s Alum Rock neighborhood.

Craig Rose, a photographer for several South Bay fire agencies, tweeted that firefighters were “in rescue mode” and were evacuating residents.

San José Fire Dept on scene on the 14000 block Claudia Dr with a two-alarm residential structure fire involving two homes. Firefighters in rescue mode at this time. pic.twitter.com/IepYzwMait — Craig Rose (@SmokeShowing911) January 25, 2019

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted about 30 minutes later that one person had been rescued.

@SJFD with @SCCoSheriff and county Ambulance on a 2nd alarm fire. 2 homes involved. 1 person rescued. pic.twitter.com/5YiS2KFA6z — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 25, 2019

Authorities asked residents in the area to avoid the 10000 block of Claudia Drive.

By around 3:30 p.m., fire crews appeared to have a handle on the fire.