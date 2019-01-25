SEATTLE (CBS SF) – The Stanford track team faced a frightening situation during a road trip Friday afternoon when their charter bus caught fire on I-5 in Seattle.

The incident happened at around 2:20 p.m. Friday afternoon when, according to police, the problem started with a brake fire that quickly spread to the rest of the bus.

The bus was heading north on I-5 in Seattle when the fire broke out.

Video from the scene showed plumes of smoke coming off of the burning vehicle. Passengers were evacuated and fire crews arrived on the scene to battle the blaze.

All northbound lanes were shutdown causing a traffic nightmare for the afternoon commute in Seattle.

The fire was eventually put out and some of the northbound lanes have reopened.

KPIX 5 has learned all 31 people who were aboard made a safe exit off the bus.

More recent video showed the track team and their luggage on the side of the road.

The team was boarding a second bus to transport them out shortly after 5 p.m.. The team is in Seattle to compete in the University of Washington invitational set to take place on Saturday.