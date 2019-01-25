  • KPIX 5On Air

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – A man groped two women and shoplifted tobacco in Mountain View this week, police reported.

According to police, the first incident happened on Monday at about 9:30 a.m., when a 34-year-old woman was walking on the Stevens Creek Trail near Central Avenue and a man came up behind her and grabbed her.

Police said he ran north on the trail, and is suspected of groping another woman Tuesday. He allegedly approached her around 5:15 p.m. on a yellow bike in the area of the trail under state Highway 85, grabbed her and then rode away.

Surveillance photo of man suspected of groping women in Mountain View on January 21 and 22, 2019. The man is also suspected of shoplifting. (Mountain View Police Department)

Police said the same man is suspected of stealing about $100 in tobacco products from Walgreens on E. El Camino Real.

The suspect is a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a hat, black pants and was shirtless during at least two of the reported incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marco Garcia at marco.garcia@mountainview.gov.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

