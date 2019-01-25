  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Hockey fans from all over were coming to the South Bay to take in the festivities that are part of the NHL All-Star Weekend.

The San Jose Sharks are hosting the game for the second time in the team’s history, 22 years after first holding the All-Star Game at what was then simply known as the San Jose Arena in 1997.

The NHL Fan Fair being held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center kicked off on Thursday. The Fan Fair features an array of interactive hockey games and attractions including the popular NHL All-Star Skills Zone, special appearances by current and former NHL stars, exhibits of memorabilia and a trophy showcase where fans can take a photo with the Stanley Cup.

The Fan Fair will be open daily through Sunday.

As for the NHL All-Stars themselves, the red carpet is being rolled out at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon when the players arrive at the SAP Center for the skills competition scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The All-Star Game will be held at SAP Center at 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities, visit the San Jose Sharks website.

