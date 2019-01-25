OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Veronica Cañas is a natural born leader, although she admits she didn’t always see herself in that role. But whether it’s coaching teammates during soccer practice or helping classmates with homework, Cañas is a success.

“A question that is often asked of me is did I become a leader because I needed to be or did I become a leader because I wanted to be,” said Cañas.

“And it is a really interesting question because sometimes I need to be the one to step up … sometimes I want to be the one to … create a change, speak up for someone.”

Cañas is a strong advocate for others. She is a youth organizer for a local non-profit, and captain of her soccer team. But at home she admits it’s been a different story

“I was kind of raised in a home where I was taught to be silent when there was things that were going wrong, ” explained Cañas.

Her parents immigrated to the U.S. for a better life, but along the way the family faced some hard times. Money was tight, and her father worked long hours as a truck driver. While he was away at work, Cañas’ mother ran the household. And each time he came home, the family dynamic changed. Her parents argued, and Cañas began to question her family’s structure. She soon realized she needed to help her father find a better way to relate to his family.

“You know it is really common in some households where the father figure is like the one that has authority,” recalled Cañas.

“But as I got older… It helped me realize that … I need to be the one to help myself and I need to be the one to stand up for myself and my family members.”

So school became the safe space Cañas needed to learn how to advocate for herself. She’s a senior at Envision High School in Oakland, and teacher Jeremy Garcia says she’s a passionate about helping herself and others.

“If she feels like she needs to stand up for her peers she does that,” explained Garcia. “If she needs to stand up for herself she does that. If she needs to stand-up for her teachers she does that.”

Students Rising Above is her inspiration. Now she’s headed to college in the fall as a double major in political science and computers. Her relationship with her father is improving. And she wants others to know they can be leader’s, and problem solvers, too.

“And be brave,” Cañas said. “Be courageous and do what you love and reach your goals.”