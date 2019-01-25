SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A track coach at a high school in San Jose is facing two dozen felony counts for allegedly sexually assaulting teens at another school in San Jose more than a decade ago.

Gregory Marshall, a coach at Branham High School and owner of Marshall Sports Performance and Fitness, was arrested on Thursday by the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force / Child Exploitation Detail.

Marshall was arrested following an investigation into his time teaching at Valley Christian High School in 2004 and 2005. Police said Marshall sexually assaulted at least two victims in his classroom.

The 56-year-old is facing 12 counts of sexual penetration with a minor, and 12 counts of oral copulation with a minor, all felonies.

Marhsall is currently being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on $435,000 bail, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents is being asked to contact Detective Mike O’Grady or Detective Sergeant Sean Pierce at 408-537-1397. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867 or online at http://svcrimestoppers.org.