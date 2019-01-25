  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Federal Shutdown, Immigration, President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS SF/AP) — Yielding to growing pressure, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders reached an agreement on a short-term deal Friday to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president’s demands for money to build his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Overnight and into Friday at least five Republican senators had been calling Trump, urging him to reopen the government and have the Senate consider his request for border wall funds through regular legislation, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss the private talks publicly.

For Full Coverage On The Agreement To End Shutdown On CBS News

