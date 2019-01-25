SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A former Santa Rosa chiropractor who fled to Mexico nearly two years ago after being convicted of groping eight of his female patients has been captured in Mexico and was being returned to Sonoma County.

Santa Rosa Police Department detectives announced their international manhunt for Daryoush “Darius” Bunyad came to an end on Thursday when he was taken into custody in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service.

“This apprehension was truly a success due to the tips and leads from the members of our community,” said Sgt. Brenda Harrington in a press conference. “On behalf of the Department and Bunyad’s victims, we want to extend a big thank you to the Playa del Carmen resident for the final tip which led to Bunyad’s arrest.”

In March 2017, Bunyad fled and failed to face sentencing after being convicted for seven counts of felony sexual battery and six charges of annoy/molest a child. He had been a chiropractor and the victims were his patients.

According to prosecutors, Bunyad preyed on athletic women and teenage girls, grabbing their breasts, buttocks and pubic areas under the guise of providing “whole body” medical treatment. Many of his victims emotionally testified at his trial.

After Bunyad fled, a $1 million warrant and $2,500 reward from Sonoma County Alliance Take Back Our Community Program were issued for his apprehension. He was also added to the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Most Wanted List.

On November 26, 2018, a resident of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, called SRPD’s Sexual Assault Team and provided information indicating Bunyad was residing there. The tipster also emailed detectives photos of Bunyad taken in Mexico.

Santa Rosa police reached out to the U.S. Marshals for their help and they worked with Mexican authorities to take Bunyad into custody. He currently in the Los Angeles County Jail awaiting his return to Sonoma County.