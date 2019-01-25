  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Wells Fargo is donating $3.25 million to help residents and business affected by the deadly wildfire that leveled the Butte County town of Paradise.

The San Francisco-based bank said Friday that $2 million will go toward helping evacuees currently staying at a Red Cross shelter in Chico which is scheduled to close.

The money will help subsidize the rent of up to 300 families for up to six months and go toward temporary housing for seniors and workers.

The rest of the money will be made available as loans for small businesses so they can rebuild and reopen.

The Camp Fire that began on Nov. 8 killed at least 86 people and wiped out more than 14,000 homes, most of them in Paradise.

