ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Rohnert Park police were searching for a man who robbed a wireless communications store Saturday afternoon at gunpoint, officers said.

The suspect walked into the Metro PCS store at 6265 Commerce Blvd. at about 4:25 p.m. Saturday, pointed a dark-colored handgun at the sales clerk and demanded money and merchandise, police said. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled the store. The clerk then called police, who searched the area without finding the suspect, police said.

The clerk was not injured, and no further description of the suspect was provided by police.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600.

