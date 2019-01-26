  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMTwo and a Half Men
    12:05 AMTwo and a Half Men
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arrest, Attempted murder, Manhunt, Santa Cruz, Stabbing, Warrant

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Santa Cruz police are searching for the suspect in two stabbings Friday night that left separate victims with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect is Dennis Wells, 26, who police say that at about 11:20 p.m. Friday, stabbed two men near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Maple Street. Both remained hospitalized Saturday night; one suffered an injury to the head, and another injuries to his neck, police said.

The victims were able to tell police whom they believe stabbed them, and a warrant was issued for Wells’ arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and of assault with a deadly weapon.

Wells is described as white, 5-feet-11-inches tall, about 190 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Wells should not try to contact him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call 911, or Santa Cruz police at (831) 420-5820 or, anonymously, at (831) 420-5995.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s