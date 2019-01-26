SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Santa Cruz police are searching for the suspect in two stabbings Friday night that left separate victims with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect is Dennis Wells, 26, who police say that at about 11:20 p.m. Friday, stabbed two men near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Maple Street. Both remained hospitalized Saturday night; one suffered an injury to the head, and another injuries to his neck, police said.

The victims were able to tell police whom they believe stabbed them, and a warrant was issued for Wells’ arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and of assault with a deadly weapon.

Wells is described as white, 5-feet-11-inches tall, about 190 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Wells should not try to contact him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call 911, or Santa Cruz police at (831) 420-5820 or, anonymously, at (831) 420-5995.

