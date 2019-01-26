  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicide, San Jose police
San Jose Police investigate crime (CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was shot and killed Saturday morning in San Jose.

Officers with the San Jose police department responded at 1:59 a.m. to a report of a person shot at 10th and E. William streets and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No suspects have been identified or arrested and police have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

