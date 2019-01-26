SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Tens of thousands of people from all over the state gathered in San Francisco’s Civic Center for the 15th Annual Walk for Life. It’s the 15th annual pro-life march in San Francisco, and the second largest in the US.

Organizers think there were more than 50,000 people Saturday. They say that could partly be due to the increasing popularity of opposing demonstrations, like the Women’s March.



“We believe that abortion hurts women, and we want that message to get out,” said Eva Muntean, one of the Walk for Life organizers.

This march comes only one week after this same site saw tens of thousands on the opposite spectrum at the 3rd Annual Women’s March.

“The more vocal the pro-abortion people get, the more vocal the anti-abortion people need to get in order to be heard,” said Peter Trombetta who was participating in Saturday’s march.

The crowd marched from Civic Center down Market Street to Justin Herman Plaza carrying signs and banners, but they were met by opposing voices.

Counter-protesters chanted, “Walk for life, your name’s a lie. You don’t care if women die.”

Kate Sullivan from San Francisco said she used be pro-life and even participated in a Walk for Life event in the past but now her opinions have changed and she’s protesting the Walk for Life.

“I certainly understand both people are certainly passionate about their beliefs, but I think civil discussion is where understanding is going to come,” said Sullivan.



San Francisco Police did not report any major issues or arrests during Saturday’s event.