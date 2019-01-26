VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a fatal collision early Saturday in Vacaville, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:28 a.m. on eastbound I-80, near the Vacaville Premium Outlets and the junction of Interstate 505, California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Camarena said.

The man driving the wrong way and the driver of the other car were both taken to a hospital but the person in the other car, whose name was not released, died from injuries suffered in the crash, Camarena said.

There were no passengers in either car and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities said alcohol played a factor in the crash and arrested the wrong-way driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

