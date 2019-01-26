RICHMOND (KPIX) — A figure skater from Richmond has become the youngest person ever to win the U.S. Senior Ladies Figure Skating Championship title.

Alysa Liu is just 13-years-old but she nailed her triple axels at Friday night’s competition in Detroit. It’s a feat only three other American women have ever accomplished in competition.

Liu has been sharpening her skills for the past seven years at the Oakland Ice Center where she spends as much as 8 hours on the ice.

She does her schoolwork in between training sessions.

“To have somebody come out of our school and reach that potential is amazing,” said Skating Manager David Hicks. “As her coach has mentioned, she just saw that in her from day one. She was a tot, five-and-a-half, and there was something — that look in the eye — and she thought this one can do it, and she did.”

Liu is expected to hit the Olympic stage in 2022 for the Beijing Winter Games.