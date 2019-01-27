SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Peter Magowan, a key figure who helped build the San Francisco Giants’ baseball dynasty in the 2010’s, died on Sunday in his San Francisco home after a years-long battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

He was the managing general partner of the team for 15 years. Magowan, an investor and the former CEO of Safeway, led the investment group that purchased the Giants in 1993.

Right after the purchase, Magowan pushed for the team to sign Giants super-slugging legend Barry Bonds, who went on to become one of the best hitters in baseball history.

Magowan was known for setting forth in motion the construction of what is today known as Oracle Park, the Giants’ longtime waterfront home. The idea of such a park was pushed back for years by San Francisco voters. At the time, it was the first privately-funded ballpark built for 30 years.

The ballpark helped keep the Giants in San Francisco. The previous cold and aging Candlestick Park almost led the team to a Tampa move.

He was a key figure who hired the executives and managers who helped build the Giants even-year legacy starting in 2010. In 2008, Magowan stepped down as the team’s managing partner. He celebrated the team’s first championship during the parade in 2010.

“The Giants family, the entire Bay Area and the game of baseball lost a man whose passion and loyalty to his favorite team and beloved community made it possible…to experience the magic of Giants baseball in San Francisco forever.” —Larry Baerhttps://t.co/twYJihwy4K pic.twitter.com/mdxeVIJdQP — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) January 28, 2019

Magowan was a New York native who later went to Stanford; he grew up as Giants fan in New York, where they won their last championship (1954) before 2010. He followed the team to California and helped build a new dynasty in San Francisco.

Since Oracle Park opened in 2000, the Giants have become one of the Top 5 most valuables teams in baseball.