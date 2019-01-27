KPIX — Former Giants President and Managing General Partner Peter Magowan passed away today after batting prostate and liver cancer. He was 76 years old.

Magowan’s legacy will live on forever in San Francisco for three big reasons. He is credited with saving the Giants from leaving for Tampa Bay in 1992. He signed Barry Bonds, the greatest free agent slugger in baseball history, and he built a privately financed ballpark that is arguably the greatest baseball venue in the Major Leagues.

Magowan’s love for baseball is the reason he saved the Giants. He said he couldn’t live with himself if he did nothing to keep the team from leaving. Although he was not in charge of the Giants during their three World Series titles, he hired the executives that set the wheels in motion.

Here is the history of Peter Magowan.