  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    View All Programs
By Dennis O'Donnell
Filed Under:Barry Bonds, Gameday, MLB, Oracle Park, Peter Magowan, San Francisco Giants

KPIX — Former Giants President and Managing General Partner Peter Magowan passed away today after batting prostate and liver cancer. He was 76 years old.

Magowan’s legacy will live on forever in San Francisco for three big reasons. He is credited with saving the Giants from leaving for Tampa Bay in 1992. He signed Barry Bonds, the greatest free agent slugger in baseball history, and he built a privately financed ballpark that is arguably the greatest baseball venue in the Major Leagues.

Magowan’s love for baseball is the reason he saved the Giants. He said he couldn’t live with himself if he did nothing to keep the team from leaving.  Although he was not in charge of the Giants during their three World Series titles, he hired the executives that set the wheels in motion.

Here is the history of Peter Magowan.

Dennis O'Donnell

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s