MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the homicide of a 52-year-old man in a residential neighborhood in the unincorporated community of El Sobrante, a sheriff’s spokesman said Saturday.

Reports at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday of gunshot fire near the residential intersection of Jasmine Court and Jasmine Way resulted in deputies finding Michael Bagwell of Richmond in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee.

The homicide unit of the Sheriff’s Department Investigation Division responded to the scene and their investigation continues. No other information on a possible motive was released Saturday.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact investigators via Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441 or (925) 313-2600 during business hours. You can also call the anonymous tip line at (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us

