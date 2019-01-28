(CBS SF) — The dead bodies of two men were found on property at two BART stations in Alameda County only about 11 hours apart on Saturday morning but transit agency officials said foul play isn’t suspected in either case and described them as unattended deaths.

A man identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as 24-year-old Brandon Arzave of Concord was discovered dead inside a men’s bathroom at the San Leandro BART station at 12:42 a.m. Saturday, according to BART police.

At 11:57 a.m. Saturday, a man who hasn’t yet been identified was found dead outside the trackway fencing at the south end of BART property outside the Union City station, BART police said.

Authorities said the cases are under investigation and any available station video will be collected.