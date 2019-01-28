  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – FasTrak customers trying to pay toll violations or invoices have been stymied for the past 36 hours due to a website server problem, transportation officials said Monday morning.

The server for the Bay Area FasTrak customer service site, operated by Conduent Inc., has been down since Saturday night, said John Goodwin, spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county Bay Area.

Both the website and telephone customer service are affected.

The site, https://www.bayareafastrak.org, is expected to be down through at least Monday evening, Goodwin said.

A grace period will be given to customers unable to make payments, Goodwin said.

It’s not yet known what caused the outage. The glitch has also affected other sites operated by Conduent around the country, Goodwin said.

FasTrak Bay Area has more than 2 million customer accounts.

