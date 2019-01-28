CONCORD (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old student at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord has been hospitalized after being stabbed off campus Monday morning.

Mount Diablo School District officials told KPIX 5 that the student was stabbed at Todos Santos Plaza and drove himself to school, about a half mile away. The student flagged down his friends and a security guard in the school parking lot and an ambulance was called.

Officials said the student is in stable condition.

Contra Costa Fire has confirmed they were dispatched to the school neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. and were treating one student for a stab wound.

Helicopter video showed a gray sedan with its door open and bloody debris nearby, along with a large police presence. It was not immediately known how the stabbing has impacted classes.

Concord police have not said if a suspect was in custody.