Filed Under:Concord, Crime, mt. diablo high, School, Stabbing

CONCORD (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old student at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord has been hospitalized after being stabbed off campus Monday morning.

Mount Diablo School District officials told KPIX 5 that the student was stabbed at Todos Santos Plaza and drove himself to school, about a half mile away. The student flagged down his friends and a security guard in the school parking lot and an ambulance was called.

Officials said the student is in stable condition.

mt diablo stabbing kpix

mt diablo stabbing kpix

Contra Costa Fire has confirmed they were dispatched to the school neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. and were treating one student for a stab wound.

Helicopter video showed a gray sedan with its door open and bloody debris nearby, along with a large police presence. It was not immediately known how the stabbing has impacted classes.

Concord police have not said if a suspect was in custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s