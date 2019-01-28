  • KPIX 5On Air

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a fatal two-car head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver early Saturday morning on Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville.

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. and involved a Toyota Prius and a Toyota Corolla, CHP Officer Miguel Camarena said Monday.

CHP investigators said Anthony Morales, 34, of Sacramento, was driving west on eastbound Highway 80 near the Interstate Highway 505 junction in Vacaville.

Morales suffered major injuries and he was taken to a hospital.  Investigators did not say which vehicle he was driving, but he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. There were no other passengers in either vehicle, Camarena said.

The Solano County coroner’s office has not released the name of the driver who died at a hospital after the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the CHP at (707) 428-2100.

 

