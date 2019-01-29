SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities in Sunnyvale and Santa Clara on Tuesday released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with several sexual assaults dating back to last April.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety and the Santa Clara Police Department are currently investigating several incidents of sexual assaults that occurred in both cities between April 30, 2018 and January 10, 2019 in the neighborhood surrounding Raynor Park in Sunnyvale.

The park is located in Sunnyvale just west of Santa Clara city limits and its Koreatown neighborhood.

The assaults occurred between approximately 6:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the evening. The suspect targeted and groped lone female pedestrians in each incident.

The suspect is described by authorities as a Hispanic or white male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’3” to 5’8” tall with a slim to medium build. The suspect has short black hair that may be spiked up. Authorities released sketch of the suspect in question.

Sunnyvale DPS Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assaults to come forward. They are also asking for any information that might be provided by area residents with surveillance cameras in the general neighborhood.

Anyone with information about these cases and/or surveillance cameras in the general area, can contact Sunnyvale DPS Detective Ben Holt at (408) 730-7143 or bholt@sunnyvale.ca.gov.