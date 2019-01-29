CHICAGO (CBS SF) — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was hospitalized after being brutally attacked by two men in an alleged hate crime in Chicago early Tuesday morning.

Smollett, an openly gay black actor who hails from Santa Rosa, was beaten by two offenders as they yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him while he was walking in the 300 block of E. Lower Water St. at around 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police reported that the attackers poured “an unknown chemical substance” on Smollett and also attempted to tie a rope around his neck before fleeing on foot. Smollett transported himself to a nearby hospital and was said to be in “good condition.”

Smollett, 36, received praise for his performances as musician Jamal Lyon on the hit show “Empire.” He came out as gay publicly in 2015 on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Chicago Police said they are investigating and treating this incident as a hate crime and are encouraging anyone with more information to contact them at cpdtip.com. The FBI is also investigating.

UPDATE: We continue to seek any available evidence/video to identify possible offenders in this case. Anyone who may hv been in area of 300 E North Water St btwn 1-3a should send info to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc. Thus far we have not found anything to be able put out a description pic.twitter.com/wxdA0OOjZz — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 29, 2019

Several celebrities and public figures took to social media to express their outrage at the crime and to show support for Smollett.

I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW! 😢😢🙇🏾‍♀️🙇🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/p4GqfNW3An — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 29, 2019

what happened to jussie makes me really fucking sick to my stomach. i can’t believe shit like this is really still happening everyday. what kind of world ? sending all of the healing energy / love i possibly can and hoping for change. what can we do ? tell me & i’m there. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 29, 2019