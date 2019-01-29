By Hoodline

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Mexican fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Casa Latina

Topping the list is Casa Latina. Located at 1805 San Pablo Ave. (between Delaware Street and Hearst Avenue.), it is the highest rated low-priced Mexican restaurant in Berkeley, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,000 reviews on Yelp.

Mole, huge burritos and tacos of marinated pork or grilled veggies are among the menu items. These go well with a margarita, sangria or a Mexican beer, all of which are available in the Frida Kahlo-inspired dining room. (Tip: Casa Latina is also a bakery.)

2. La Mission

Next up is La Mission, situated at 1255 University Ave. (between Chestnut and West streets). With four stars out of 1,003 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Order at the counter in this casual restaurant. Choose from an expansive menu that includes tacos and enchiladas, soups, sandwiches, moles, ceviche and more. On a nice day, enjoy your food on the large patio out back.

3. Flacos

Flacos, located at 3031 Adeline St. (between Emerson and Essex streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 756 reviews. This totally vegan spot offers a targeted main menu of tacos, tamales, huarache and pozole, made with ingredients like beans, cabbage, rice, potatoes and chilis.

Tip: the house-made avocado salsa is a popular side and can be packaged to go.

4. Taqueria Talavera

Taqueria Talavera is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 397 Yelp reviews. Early in the day, visitors choose from a breakfast menu that includes chilaquiles, various scrambles and huevos rancheros. Later, fajitas, burritos and mole dishes take prominence. Head over to 1561 Solano Ave. to see for yourself — and don’t neglect the salsa bar.

5. Taqueria La Familia

Finally, check out Taqueria La Familia, which has earned four stars out of 372 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Mexican spot by heading over to 2971 Shattuck Ave. (between Ashby Avenue and Russell Street).

The first thing you’ll notice is the large mural with Mexican religious and historical iconography. Turn your attention to the menu for some house specialities: Baja-style fish tacos, served with cabbage and a special sauce, and wet burritos topped with enchilada sauce. Most other classic Mexican favorites are here, too.