SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An institution in San Francisco’s Mission District for nearly a century will be shutting down in April after workers confirmed Tuesday that Lucca Ravioli Company on Valencia Street will be closing later this year.

The closure was first reported by SocketSite, which said the corner parcel where the distinctive two-story building with its red, white and green awning and piping had sold to a developer. The ship and deli specializing in Italian imports and handmade pastas had sold its detached nearby parking lot at 1100 Valencia last year, according to the site.

A worker at Lucca said the staff learned of the sale during a morning meeting. The owner of the business, Michael Feno, reportedly has decided to retire and sell the building.

According to the Lucca Ravioli Company website, the business has been in operation in the corner of Valencia Street and 22nd Street since 1925.

The closure of the venerable deli and pasta company was bemoaned by many San Francisco residents on social media. Recent months have seen a number of businesses in the Mission District shut down, including popular Valencia Street bar and nightspot the Elbo Room at the end last year as well as such longtime attractions as La Victoria Bakery, Pauline’s Pizza and Mission Thrift.