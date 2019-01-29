BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A postal carrier has been arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats for allegedly threatening a Berkeley man who complained when a package was thrown at his door, police said.

The man was inside his home in the 2600 block of Sacramento Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when he was startled by the sound of something thrown at his front door, according to police.

When the resident went to investigate, he saw that there was a package at his door, police said. The man also noticed that the postal carrier was across the street so he walked over and asked the carrier not to throw his packages, according to police.

But the postal carrier responded by cursing and threatening the man, who ran back to his home and called 911, police said. While the man was inside his home calling 911, the postal carrier

entered the residence and started recording him with his cellphone and threatened the man by stating that he now knew who he was, according to police.

Officers located the postal carrier, who was identified as 44-year-old Lamonte Travoy Earnest of Berkeley, a block away and arrested him on suspicion of making criminal threats as well as an outstanding warrant for animal cruelty, police said.

