SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay announced Tuesday they have ruled out a red pickup truck as a possible suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run accident which took the life of a San Jose father Monday morning.

57-year-old San Jose resident Robinder Singh Bhurji was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes of Almaden Expressway between Camden and Redmond Avenue early Monday morning.

“The investigation is continuing,” said Sgt. Enrique Garcia, a spokesman for the department.

Police did not providing any additional details about possible suspects after making their announcement. Authorities had initially said Monday they were looking for a red pick-up truck with front-end damage in the case.

There was a large debris field in the road from the first collision. Police said he was then run over by four other drivers who did stop and cooperated with police.

On Tuesday afternoon, the family and friends of Bhurji, who was affectionately known as Robin, mourned his passing.

“He was an absolutely fantastic man. An amazing human being who helped everybody, besides just being a volunteer in the school. He was the best friend one could ever have,” said Gurminder Singh, a long-time friend.

As cars whizzed by on Almaden Expressway, many members of San Jose’s Sikh community paused to reflect on the loss, laying flowers near the spot where he was killed.

Many were in tears and inconsolable. One said they came with great sadness, but also forgiveness in their hearts.

“Where there is forgiveness, God is himself there,” said family friend Gurinder Singh. “So if someone accidentally hit him, we don’t have any hard feelings towards them. If someone did it intentionally, what we’ll do is pray for him.”

Bhurji was a family man, with two grown sons. He taught for 25 years in the San Jose Gurdwara Temple in Evergreen. He was an ever-present volunteer.

He also worked as a facilities manager for a medical device company, but still found time to be a volunteer firefighter.

Bhurji was also a bridge to the greater community of San Jose, a man equally at home leading the Sikh celebration of Diwali and the Fourth of July.

“It’s just such a horrific passing, an accident that occurred. It’s tragic,” said Rani Yadav-Ranjan, a friend and neighbor for 25 years.

The Sikh community is now planning Mr. Bhurji’s funeral. They don’t want to remember how he died, but rather how he lived.

“He had a mantra, he had a mantra,” said Yadav-Ranjan. “And his mantra was Service before self.”

A private funeral is scheduled for this Friday and a public celebration of life is planned for Saturday at the Gurdwara temple in San Jose’s Evergreen hills.