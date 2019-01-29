  • KPIX 5Watch Now
    PIX Now

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Merced Heights, San Francisco, Truck Into Building

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A truck crashed into a building in San Francisco’s Merced Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department wrote on Twitter at 8:50 a.m. about the crash into the building at 201 Monticello St.

No injuries were reported, but there is structural damage to the building and high-voltage wires fell down, according to the fire department.

Authorities on the scene after a truck slammed into a building on the 200 block of Monticello Street in San Francisco, January 29, 2019. (Anne Makovec / CBS)

Authorities on the scene after a truck slammed into a building on the 200 block of Monticello Street in San Francisco, January 29, 2019. (Anne Makovec / CBS)

PG&E crews are responding as well as San Francisco police, firefighters and city building inspectors, fire officials said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s