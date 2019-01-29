SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A truck crashed into a building in San Francisco’s Merced Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department wrote on Twitter at 8:50 a.m. about the crash into the building at 201 Monticello St.

No injuries were reported, but there is structural damage to the building and high-voltage wires fell down, according to the fire department.

PG&E crews are responding as well as San Francisco police, firefighters and city building inspectors, fire officials said.

