YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF / AP) — California’s signature national parks are getting back to normal operations following the 35-day partial federal government shutdown.

Yosemite National Park’s entrance stations were staffed by rangers on Monday to collect fees and provide information.

Elsewhere in the Sierra Nevada, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks said they would resume regular winter season operations Tuesday.

In the Bay Area, it was business as usual at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area for visitors who showed up Monday, but the effects of the shutdown are expected to linger as repairs are needed to be done at some faculties.

In the deserts, staff is back at work at Death Valley and Joshua Tree, although the parks advise that not all functions or areas will be immediately back to normal for reasons including the need to flush and test water systems and clear storm debris.

Operations have also resumed in the huge Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area west of Los Angeles but large areas remain closed due to damage from the Woolsey.

Unlike previous shutdowns, parks remained open with limited staff, which led to numerous environmental issues at national parks over the 35 days. Overflowing toilets and excess trash were reported, along with illegal off-roading and vandalism.

“You’re looking at Yosemite Falls and in front of you is plastic bottles and trash bags,” a man who worked at Yosemite said during the 10th day of the shutdown.

