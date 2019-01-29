  • KPIX 5Watch Now
    PIX Now

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Government Shutdown, Kings Canyon National Park, National Park Service, Sequoia National Park, Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF / AP) — California’s signature national parks are getting back to normal operations following the 35-day partial federal government shutdown.

Yosemite National Park’s entrance stations were staffed by rangers on Monday to collect fees and provide information.

Elsewhere in the Sierra Nevada, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks said they would resume regular winter season operations Tuesday.

In the Bay Area, it was business as usual at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area for visitors who showed up Monday, but the effects of the shutdown are expected to linger as repairs are needed to be done at some faculties.

In the deserts, staff is back at work at Death Valley and Joshua Tree, although the parks advise that not all functions or areas will be immediately back to normal for reasons including the need to flush and test water systems and clear storm debris.

Operations have also resumed in the huge Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area west of Los Angeles but large areas remain closed due to damage from the Woolsey.

Unlike previous shutdowns, parks remained open with limited staff, which led to numerous environmental issues at national parks over the 35 days. Overflowing toilets and excess trash were reported, along with illegal off-roading and vandalism.

“You’re looking at Yosemite Falls and in front of you is plastic bottles and trash bags,” a man who worked at Yosemite said during the 10th day of the shutdown.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s