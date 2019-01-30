WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents the East Bay in Congress, said he is nearing a decision about a potential run for the White House in 2020.

“I’m close to making a decision. I’ll be in New Hampshire tomorrow, so I’m excited for that,” Swalwell told CNN as he walked off the House floor Wednesday.

On his trip in New Hampshire, Swalwell said, he hopes to “talk to Granite Staters about what their idea of the future of America is” and “how (his) ideas could work and lift up their vision and aspirations.”

Swalwell hinted at a possible presidential run last summer and has often visited early primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire in the past two years.

“I do think that though our country’s path forward is through a candidate who can bring new energy, new ideas and new leadership, new confidence to solve these problems,” he said before an event with constituents in Fremont last August.

Swalwell, 38, has represented his district covering parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties since 2013.

Last month, Swalwell made headlines when he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he would be open to running on a ticket with former Vice President Joe Biden, with the former Delaware senator either leading the ticket or being Swalwell’s vice presidential pick.

If he decides to run, Swalwell would join a crowded field of Democrats seeking to unseat President Donald Trump and would not be the only candidate from the Bay Area. Sen. Kamala Harris officially kicked off her campaign with a rally in Oakland on Sunday.

Last year, the representative did not appear deterred about a long list of challengers.

“We’re going to have 15 to 20 people run, that is probably the best thing about this. I think crowded primaries flush out weaknesses and leaders emerge,” Swalwell said at the time.

