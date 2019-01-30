KENTFIELD (KPIX 5) — Just six years ago, Jared Goff was the star quarterback at Marin Catholic High School. On Sunday, he’s headed to the Super Bowl.

“We’re super proud of him,” Marin Catholic High School Football Coach Mazi Moayed said Wednesday. He coached Goff throughout high school and said he’s not surprised he’s done so well in the NFL.

“He made throwing the ball look easy, so you saw the talent right away,” Moayed said.

“He was a typical freshman boy: a little squirrelly in the beginning, but he was definitely a super good kid, conscientious of grades and passionate about sports,” said Lynn Maloney, his global studies teacher.

Maloney is recording encouraging videos from students throughout the week to send to Goff ahead of his Super Bowl debut.

“It’s incredible. I think part of it is because he’s such a good kid, he’s so gracious about everything we’re doing for him on our campus,” she said.

Goff’s high school yearbook shows he was well liked back then, too. He was voted “Most Athletic” and his senior quote previews his ability to keep cool under pressure. He chose a John Wooden quote: “You can’t let praise or criticism get to you. It’s a weakness to get caught up in either one.”

Check out ⁦@JaredGoff16⁩’s senior quote from his high school yearbook. Teachers say he’s always had a cool head and they think that’s why he’s been so successful in the #nfl story next on @kpixtv pic.twitter.com/5pcMFQsx1h — Susie Steimle (@SusieKPIX) January 31, 2019

Current Marin Catholic Quarterback Gaven Cooke says he admires Goff and hopes to follow in his footsteps and play in college.

“It’s crazy to think he was in the same situation I was in six years ago. I definitely look up to him. He was a great player and a great person,” Cooke said.

Meanwhile, the school’s athletic department has taken on a side bet with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s alma mater, Serra High School in San Mateo. If the Patriot’s win, Marin Catholic has to make a lobster dinner for Serra’s administration. If the Rams win, Serra will provide an “LA-themed meal” for Marin Catholic staff.

The loser has to show up to school Monday in the other team’s swag.