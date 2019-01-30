PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested during a burglary in Palo Alto on Tuesday evening after a resident found the window in her home smashed, police said.

The woman called 911 at 5:08 p.m. and officers responded to find rustling sounds coming from the upstairs area of the home in the 900 block of University Avenue.

The suspect ran downstairs and told police it was his home, and resisted commands when police approached him. Officers used a police dog to arrest 53-year-old Eugene Adkism of San Jose on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

Adkism received minor injuries from the police dog and was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital before being booked into the county jail. Officers didn’t find any other suspects, and said Adkism had been wearing a shirt stolen from the house.

Police will continue investigating him to determine whether he is connected to any other residential burglaries in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at (650) 329-2413.

